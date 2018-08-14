Michael Cole Praises Renee Young's RAW Debut, John Cena Vs. Batista SummerSlam 2008 Full Match, More

- With SummerSlam this Sunday, WWE uploaded the full John Cena vs. Batista match from SummerSlam 2008, which you can watch in the video above. Batista won the match clear after pinning Cena after a Batista Bomb.

- Michael Cole praised Renee Young for her RAW commentary debut on last night's show, where she became the first first woman to ever call an entire episode of RAW. Cole noted that Young "brought poise, professionalism, a refreshing view" and helped him "feel young again." You can check out his full message below:

Words can not express how proud I am of @ReneeYoungWWE. What she accomplished last night is no easy feat. That chair is a tough one to sit in. She brought poise, professionalism, a refreshing view. Renee and @WWEGraves were a great team. Thanks for helping me feel young again