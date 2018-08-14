Chris Jericho Open To Wrestle For Other Companies In North America?, Impact Tryout Camp, MLW FUSION

- As Team Filthy and the Stud Stable's feud continues to escalate, "Filthy" Tom Lawlor has challenged a member of the Stud Stable to enter the cage in a closed doors MMA dojo challenge, which was accepted by Colonel Robert Parker. Dispatching super heavyweight Mike Parrow, Colonel Parker and his Stud Stable entered Team Filthy's dojo - the Jungle MMA & Fitness in Orlando this week for the MMA encounter. The Jungle MMA & Fitness is owned and operated by Team Filthy's coach and fight team member Seth Petruzelli, who corners Lawlor. The fight will air this Friday night on MLW FUSION on beIN Sports.

- FSW is hosting an Impact Wrestling Tryout and Seminar with Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore and Creative Director Sonjay Dutt on Saturday, November 10th at the FSW Arena in Las Vegas. Top participants will be chosen to be a part of Impact's Tapings in Vegas on Nov 11th thru 13th. For more information contact Joe DeFalco at [email protected]

See Also Backstage News On Chris Jericho Being "Destined" To Go To Impact Wrestling

- As noted, Chris Jericho recently tweeted that he would "of course" consider joining Impact Wrestling. It was reported in the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the belief in the business now is that Jericho "is destined" to go to Impact. Jericho had stated in the past that he would not work for another pro wrestling company inside North America, but he is apparently softening his stance on that. When a user on Twitter stated that Jericho will not wrestle for any company in North America without Vince McMahon's blessing, Jericho replied, "not necessarily.." as seen below: