Ric Flair Heading To SmackDown Tonight, Reveals Which WWE Stars Took To The Business The Fastest

Ric Flair suffered a medical crisis before SummerSlam last year. One year ago today he went under the knife to remove an obstructive piece of his bowel. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer was only given a 20% chance of survival through that operation.

Flair underwent successful intestinal surgery last month on July 9th, which was due to health issues he experienced last fall. Flair is ready to start working out once more as he spoke to Wrestling Inc. President Raj Giri this morning about his current status. The Nature Boy plans to start back in the gym tomorrow after receiving an okay from his doctor, but he has plans to see his daughter, Charlotte Flair, before that.

"I'm going to SmackDown today," Flair said. "I'm going to see my daughter today."

Flair said he can't wait to see the people who wished him well during his life-threatening ordeal like Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Charlotte missed SummerSlam last year so she could be with her father during his time of need and he acknowledged how hard it is for her to take time off.

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte is often mentioned when fantasy booking a possible female main event at WrestleMania. The Nature Boy spoke about Rousey and gave her a glowing review as she has picked up the professional wrestling business in a way few have been able to do before her.

"With Ronda here, the bar has been raised," Flair said. "Ronda has done a fabulous job. There are three people in my lifetime that came along that caught on to this business as fast as anybody are Kurt Angle, my daughter, and Ronda. I mean Brock [Lesnar] too, but Brock is a world-class athlete. It's hard to go from full-speed in UFC down to what we do. It's not the same by any means."

The two-time WWE Hall Of Famer keeps in contact with Rousey as well, even texting her after her segment on Raw last night to let her know how well she did.

"I can't say enough nice things about Ronda Rousey," Flair continued. "I texted her last night -- she stole the show, it killed me. I mean she's got her s--t together. She's got her interview down. I mean Alexa Bliss did a great job last night, it was so entertaining. The funny thing is the company didn't advertise her or Brock being there and they put together a hell of a show last night."

Charlotte started with no previous training in Florida Championship Wrestling, WWE's then-developmental territory. Her passion for the business came naturally for her without even watching much of the product beforehand. She grew up around the professional wrestling business, but there was no goal to become a professional wrestler until much later on when she signed a WWE developmental deal in May 2012. Flair said his daughter's ferocity to compete and win drove her to become the best at what she does.

"The thing that's funny is she's never happy," Flair said of his daughter. "She's so damn hard on herself. I just talk to her constantly."

Charlotte's determination to be the best has always been an aspect of her personal character. There is no second-place for Charlotte and that has been a theme throughout her life, "if she lost a volleyball game you couldn't talk to her for a week."

At this time, as Flair looks forward to the rest of his career he is getting the chance to be involved with many new partnerships. Flair spoke about his endorsement recent deal with TickPick, a no-fee ticket marketplace. Flair will frequently guest post on TickPick's blog, where he'll communicate with the company's "SmartFans," and will make recurring appearances on TickPick's and his own social media channels. He is also appearing in a television commercial for the company.

"I couldn't be more thrilled, I hope it's working as well for them as it is for me," Flair said of TickPick. "Being recognized by a national company and utilized in that capacity separates you from a lot of people who would like to have that opportunity."