Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Photos From Concert, WWE Evolution Note, Kofi Kingston Top 5 (Video)

- As noted, Kofi Kingston is celebrating his 37th birthday today. WWE posted this video looking at the 5 greatest moments from Kofi's career.

- The Ticketmaster pre-sale for the WWE Evolution pay-per-view will begin on Tuesday, August 21. We will post the pre-sale code when it's available. Tickets will go on sale to the general public next Friday at 10am and will range from $24.50 to $454.50. WWE's first-ever all-women's pay-per-view will take place on October 28 from the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island. Evolution will feature the finals of The Mae Young Classic and more.

- Below are photos and video of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at the O.A.R. concert in New York City last night. The WWE power couple missed the SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW to attend the concert, which benefited Connor's Cure and was a part of SummerSlam Week in the NYC-Metro area.