Kane Recalls Stephanie McMahon Explaining Why They Are Not Called 'Wrestlers'

Knox County mayor-elect Glenn "Kane" Jacobs was interviewed by former WWE and Impact competitor Tyrus on the FOX News Rundown podcast. Kane discussed his political position, and also discussed how all the hats he wore as a WWE talent helped him be successful in winning.

Kane also stated that he wanted to break the stereotype of pro wrestlers being viewed by the public as simply "jocks." He was reminded of something that Stephanie McMahon told him about breaking the stereotype.

"I remember Stephanie McMahon once saying there's a reason why we're not called wrestlers. We're called superstars, because there's so much more that we do," said Jacobs. "Even within our WWE careers, all the things that we're asked to do. Our promotion, dealing with the media, all of that stuff is more than just a guy or gal in the ring for 10 minutes a night and put on a show."

Kane was asked by Tyrus whether he will still be competing in WWE during his mayoral tenure.

"Basically, if I do anything, I'll just do some special events," said Kane. "But, WWE has been a part of my life for over 20 years, I am very proud of my career, I'm very proud of working for the company, I'm proud of people like you (Tyrus), I'm proud of so many of my friends and colleagues."

Kane added that if he is able to balance being a mayor, which is his first priority, then he will consider making WWE appearances.

