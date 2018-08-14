Seth Rollins On Dean Ambrose's RAW Return, WWE To Air Samoa Joe Documentary This Week, RAW Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE RAW in Greensboro.

- The second episode of WWE Chronicle will premiere on the WWE Network at 3pm EST on Friday in the on-demand section, focusing on Samoa Joe. It will air on the live feed at 8pm EST that night. The first documentary-style Chronicle episode premiered back in April and featured current WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Below is the synopsis for the one-hour episode on Joe:

"Samoa Joe's journey from the day after WrestleMania to the eve of his WWE Championship Match against AJ Styles at SummerSlam 2018."

- Seth Rollins tweeted the following on Dean Ambrose making his return to WWE during last night's RAW main event segment. As noted, Ambrose will be in Rollins' corner for the SummerSlam match with WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler on Sunday. Drew McIntyre will be in Ziggler's corner.