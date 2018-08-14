Tommaso Ciampa's Birthday Message For Johnny Gargano (Video), Zelina Vega Disses Lana And Rusev, MYC

- As noted, Johnny Gargano is celebrating his 31st birthday today. Above is new video of WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa sending a special happy birthday warning to Gargano ahead of their Last Man Standing match at Saturday's "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" event at the Barclays Center. Ciampa says this will be the last time Gargano sees his wife and his parents because everything ends on Saturday.

- "Vicious" by Halestorm has been announced as the official theme song for WWE's 2018 Mae Young Classic.

- WWE tweeted this clip of Zelina Vega and Andrade "Cien" Almas addressing Rusev and Lana ahead of their mixed tag team match on the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show this Sunday.

"Rusev and Lana are clearly not on the same page," Vega said. "We've seen the little Instagram videos they're putting up and we watched their entrance. They were so out of sync they didn't even know how to spit water right. But come SummerSlam, everyone will see that El Idolo and I are on the same page. We've always been on the same page. But I guess my question is, we know who Rusev is, we know what kind of a threat he is, but Lana - who are you? And what is it that you do? Because I've already beat you twice, h e's beat Rusev. So, I guess that the difference between you and I is, I'm more interested in gaining credibility and you're more interested in gaining Instagram followers."

Almas added that he and Vega are the present & the future of SmackDown.