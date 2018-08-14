The Undertaker Advertised For Another WWE Show, Kurt Angle Rips Brock Lesnar Again, Elias Appearance

- The Undertaker is being advertised for the 1,000th episode of SmackDown on Tuesday, October 16 from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. As noted, tickets for the show are available starting this Friday at 10 am ET at the Capital One Arena box office, Ticketmaster or by calling 1-800-745-3000. As noted, Taker is also slated to appear at the upcoming WWE Super Show-Down event at the Melbourne Cricket Grounds in Melbourne, Australia ten days earlier on Saturday, October 6th.

- Elias will be appearing at the Walmart located at 77 Green Acres Road South in Valley Stream, NY, this Thursday from 2-4 pm.

- RAW General Manager Kurt Angle took to Twitter to once again make his case for Roman Reigns winning the Universal Championship from Brock Lesnar this Sunday at SummerSlam. Angle noted that Lesnar "hardly shows up, nor does he defend the Universal Championship consistently" and wants Reigns to "kick [his] a--" this Sunday, as seen below: