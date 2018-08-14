Conor McGregor Fight Ticket Information, Former UFC Champion Cleared To Return

- The UFC is planning on pulling out all the stops to promote the UFC 229 event featuring Conor McGregor challenging Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. The card is scheduled for Saturday, October 6 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Along with Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor, Derrick Lewis faces Alexander Volkov in a key heavyweight contest, flyweight contenders Sergio Pettis and Jussier Formiga meet, and Michelle Waterson takes on Felice Herrig.

Tickets for UFC 229 go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT and are priced at $2,505, $2,005, $1,505, $1,005, $755, $555, $405, $355, $305, $255, $205 (does not include fees). Tickets are available for purchase online at www.axs.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person.

UFC Fight Club members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT via the website www.ufcfightclub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday starting at 10 a.m. PT. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.

- Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has been cleared to return to action. Ferguson underwent surgery that forced him out of a planned fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov earlier this year. He was stripped of the interim title prior to Nurmagomedov besting Al Iaquinta.