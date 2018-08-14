Dana White Responds To Roman Reigns RAW Promo, Maryse & The Miz In NYC, SummerSlam 2013 Revisited

- With SummerSlam just says away, Kelsi Schreiber of Wrestling Inc. looks back at SummerSlam 2013 in the video above. The main event featured Brock Lesnar vs. CM Punk and Daniel Bryan defeating John Cena for the WWE Championship, only to lose it minutes later to Randy Orton, who cashed in his Money In The Bank contract.

- The Miz and Maryse are in New York City doing promotional work for Miz & Mrs. Maryse noted on Instagram that it was Monroe Sky's first time flying on a plane. Miz is advertised for tonight's SmackDown Live in Greenville, SC, which is about a 90 minute flight from New York City.

- As seen on RAW last night, Roman Reigns name-dropped UFC President Dana White during his promo on Brock Lesnar. Reigns said that he'd send "Brock so far back into the UFC [that] he's going to find his head stuck in Dana White's ass." Dana apparently got a kick out of the promo, as he replied on Twitter: