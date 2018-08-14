Three Big Matches Advertised For SmackDown 1000

As we reported earlier, The Undertaker is scheduled to appear at the 1,000th episode of SmackDown on Tuesday, October 16 from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

The official website for the arena is also advertising a triple main event with WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe, Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz and Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy.

You can check out the full listing from their website below: