Three Big Matches Advertised For SmackDown 1000

As we reported earlier, The Undertaker is scheduled to appear at the 1,000th episode of SmackDown on Tuesday, October 16 from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
The official website for the arena is also advertising a triple main event with WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe, Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz and Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy.
You can check out the full listing from their website below:
WWE Smackdown 1000
The 1,000th episode of WWE SmackDown Live will air on Tuesday, October 16th from Washington, DC. WWE SmackDown premiered on broadcast television almost 20 year ago on April 29, 1999. The show has switched days and networks several times since. For more information, visit: https://www.wwe.com/shows/smackdown
Triple Main Event!
AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe!
~ WWE Championship Match ~
Daniel Bryan vs The Miz!
Jeff Hardy vs Randy Orton!
See your favorite WWE Superstars including:
The Undertaker
United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura
Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers
Women's Champion Carmella
…and many more!
Card is subject to change