The Usos Win Dark Match, Seth Rollins CrossFit Session Video From China, List This Milestone, Stock

- WWE posted this video of Seth Rollins hosting a CrossFit session with 50 members of the WWE Universe in Shanghai, China this past weekend.

- WWE stock was up 1.09% today, closing at $78.53 per share. Today's high was $79.40 and the low was $77.52.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown in Greenville, SC saw The Usos defeat The Bar.

- Vic Joseph tweeted the following on the success of WWE's "List This!" YouTube series as they approach the one year mark: