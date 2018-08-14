Full Details On Extra Episodes Of Miz & Mrs. Airing On USA, The Miz And Maryse React (Video)

As noted, The Miz and Maryse announced on tonight's WWE SmackDown that the USA Network has ordered more episodes of their Miz & Mrs. docuseries.

We now know that USA has ordered 14 more thirty-minute episodes that will premiere in 2019 under the second season. No word yet on when the second season will premiere but we will keep you updated. The fourth episode of the current six-episode first season airs tonight.

WWE and USA sent us the following press release tonight, which includes comments from The A Lister and his wife. You can also see a new tweet from the WWE power couple below:

USA PICKS UP 14 MORE EPISODES OF 'MIZ & MRS' Docuseries Following WWE® Power Couple, The Miz and Maryse,

Was USA's Top Reality Series Premiere Since 2011 NEW YORK, NY -- August 14, 2018 – USA Network has ordered additional episodes of freshman series MIZ & MRS, commissioning 14, half-hour episodes to air in 2019. Produced by WWE® and Bunim/Murray Productions and starring married WWE Superstars Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Maryse Mizanin, MIZ & MRS's first six episodes are currently airing Tuesdays at 10/9c. The additional back-half order announcement was made tonight on SMACKDOWN LIVE®. Following the humorous and hectic personal lives of the larger-than-life WWE Superstars, MIZ & MRS scored big as USA's top unscripted launch in more than seven years, averaging 1.7M P2+ viewers during the first three premiere episodes. "One word about the renewal: AWESOME!," said The Miz. "Thanks to all of the WWE fans out there who wanted a window to our crazy lives," added Maryse. "Be careful what you wish for!" MIZ & MRS gives fans an unfiltered look at the power couple's lives as they adapt to becoming first-time parents while juggling their fast-paced lifestyle, a cross-country move from Los Angeles to Austin, and the intense demands of their WWE schedule. From baby first-aid classes and pregnancy photo shoots to big showdowns at WrestleMania®, MIZ & MRS proves that the outrageous in-ring personalities of The Miz and Maryse are no act. Produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions, MIZ & MRS complements USA's WWE programming, which includes five hours of live programming each week, 52 weeks a year, with MONDAY NIGHT RAW® and SMACKDOWN LIVE. Gil Goldschein, Farnaz Farjam-Chazan and Russell Jay serve as executive producers for Bunim/Murray Productions, and Kevin Dunn serves as executive producer for WWE. The Miz and Maryse are also executive producers.