AJ Styles Tries To Attack Samoa Joe (Video), Next Week's WWE 205 Live, Becky Lynch Hypes SummerSlam

- WWE posted this video of WWE Champion AJ Styles trying to get at Samoa Joe backstage after the show went off the air. SmackDown ended with Joe leading a letter that was allegedly from Styles' wife. Joe vs. Styles is scheduled to take place at WWE SummerSlam on Sunday.

- Next week's WWE 205 Live episode will feature the rubber match between TJP and Noam Dar plus a Tornado Tag Team Match with Buddy Murphy & Tony Nese vs. Kalisto & Lince Dorado.

- Becky Lynch took to Twitter tonight and wrote the following on the SummerSlam Triple Threat with Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella on Sunday: