AJ Styles Reunites With The Club After Tonight's TV Tapings

After tonight's SmackDown Live! / 205 Live tapings, WWE Champion AJ Styles reunited with The Club to face Randy Orton, Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The entrances went longer than the match. Orton and Joe spent most of the match fighting Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson outside of the ring, while Styles and Nakamura battled inside the ring.

The finish saw Randy Orton hit Anderson with an RKO, only to get planted by a big boot from Gallows. Nakamura then hit Gallows with a Kinshasa, but AJ Styles got him in the Styles Clash to get the win for his team at around the 3:30 mark.