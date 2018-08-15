Jim Neidhart Network Collection, Aiden English's Message For Rusev & Lana, The Miz Vs. Daniel Bryan

- Above is new video of Aiden English sending a message to Rusev and Lana after this week's WWE SmackDown. The show saw English lose to Andrade "Cien" Almas while Rusev and Lana watched from the back. English says he doesn't know what happened on SmackDown, doesn't know what to do, doesn't know who he is anymore and doesn't know where he stands with Lana and Rusev, and all he can say is he tried.

- WWE has announced a new Network Collection to pay tribute to WWE Legend Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, who passed away at the age of 63 on Monday following a fall at his home in Florida. Below are full details on the Collection, which is available now:

WWE Network pays tribute to Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart with new collection Best known as the powerhouse of the legendary Hart Foundation, Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart dominated the competition throughout the 80s and 90s along with his brother-in-law, Bret "Hit Man" Hart. From his early days in Calgary's Stampede Wrestling, to capturing the World Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam 1990, "The Anvil's" larger-than-life persona and infectious energy entertained the masses. Relive many of Neidhart's most memorable moments with this WWE Network Collection. CONTENTS

* The Heart of an Anvil: Jim Neidhart Legacy Package

* Bad News for Allen!: Jim Neidhart vs. Bad News Allen

* Mid-South Gold: Butch Reed & Jim Neidhart vs. Magnum TA & Mr. Wrestling II

* World Champions: Hart Foundation vs. British Bulldogs

* Silverdome Six-Man: Hart Foundation & Danny Davis vs. British Bulldogs & Tito Santana

* Hot Out The Gate: Hart Foundation vs. Brain Busters

* Not Paid By The Hour: Hart Foundation vs. Bolsheviks

* Getting Rocked!: Hart Foundation vs. The Rockers

* 2-Out-Of-3 Ain't Bad: Hart Foundation vs. Demolition

* A Twist on a Classic: The New Foundation vs. The Orient Express

* Getting Extreme: Jim Neidhart vs. The Sandman

* A Royal Flush: Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart on The King's Court

* The Anvil Gets Raw: Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart's Monday Night Raw Debut

* A Family Divided: Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart & Owen Hart vs. Bret 'Hitman' Hart & British Bulldog

* An Impactful Return: Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart Returns to WWE

* A Canadian Stampede: Hart Foundation vs. Team Austin

* Hart & Soul: WWE Home Video

- WWE is receiving rave reviews for the three-part look at the feud between The Miz and Daniel Bryan on this week's SmackDown. For those who missed it, below are all three videos that aired on SmackDown. Miz and Bryan will do battle at Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view in Brooklyn.