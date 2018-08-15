WWE Star Undergoes Knee Surgery, Jeff Hardy On Being Ready For Shinsuke Nakamura, WWE London Matches

- Above is new video of Jeff Hardy talking to Kayla Braxton after his win over Shelton Benjamin on this week's WWE SmackDown. Hardy addressed the match with WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at SummerSlam on Sunday.

"My first trick is not to wrap my elbows this right because it really bothered me tonight," Hardy said when asked about any tricks up his sleeve for Sunday. "But I got a win over Shelton Benjamin, here comes Shinsuke and you never know when that guy's going to interfere. It's The Enigma vs. The Artist at SummerSlam and I'm going in ever-ready."

- The following matches have been announced for the WWE live event from the O2 Arena in London, England on Wednesday, August 29. This will be a non-televised one-night only event, not a part of any tour and WWE's only show in London this summer.

* Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins

* RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak

* Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin

* Elias vs. Bobby Lashley

* Titus Worldwide vs. The Revival

* The Riott Squad vs. Natalya, Nia Jax and Ember Moon

* Appearances by RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team, Bray Wyatt, Bobby Roode, Jinder Mahal, Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Bayley

- Sin Cara revealed on Twitter that he underwent knee surgery with Dr. Jeffrey Dugas in Birmingham, Alabama on Tuesday. There's no word yet on when he will be back in action. The SmackDown Superstar tweeted the following after the operation: