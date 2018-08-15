Jim Ross On When Braun Strowman Should Cash In MITB, Kurt Angle Not Needing Another Run, The Rock

Recently on The Jim Ross Report, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross discussed a number of pro wrestling topics including whether WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle needs another run as an in-ring performer, when The Rock should be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame, and when WWE Superstar Braun Strowman should win the world title.

In Ross' view, Angle does not need another run. Moreover, Ross suggested that Angle would be an excellent trainer for WWE.

"Kurt's going to soon be 50 [years old] and he's talking about wrestling again. 'One more run,' the repulsive trait that many people have, 'I need one more run. I've got one more in me.' I've had those same pangs. I still don't know why I'm not the lead broadcaster at WrestleMania. Because my time has come! That's not the decision that management wants to make. I have no problem with that. I get it. It's a young man's business, but Kurt Angle doesn't need to have another run in my opinion. I think he's a great GM, a great character, personality, coach." Ross asked, "how much better could it be in the [WWE] Performance Center to have an Olympic gold medalist and one of the most honored pro wrestlers of all time as your coach? Exactly."

On the subject of The Rock being inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame, Ross opined that it is only a matter of time before 'The Great One' takes his place among the WWE's great. The pro wrestling legend suggested that the next WrestleMania weekend may be a good opportunity or an upcoming WrestleMania in Miami, Florida.

"One thing we can all agree on, [The Rock's WWE HOF induction] will happen. No brainer! Why not 2019 in New York City [New York]? What about that? That's an idea, right? Or maybe there's a WrestleMania coming up in the next two or three years in Miami, more Rock territory. I don't know." Ross added, "he's a global star, so I would think anytime, but I do agree he will be there."

When asked whether Ross would like to see Strowman cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase for a championship other than the Universal title, 'Good Ol' J.R.' replied that he would rather see Strowman win a world title at WrestleMania.

"Ain't going to happen. They've got the guy primed to be the man. And, quite frankly, what title in any company is hot right now? There's about a million of them. Pick you out one. Good luck on it." Ross continued, "I think in time, and I do say this, now he [has] got the Money In The Bank briefcase, now he does, speaking of Strowman, throwing around that pronoun 'he'. I still think he should be anointed at WrestleMania. If you want a guy to be eternally over, in the sense of given the chance to be eternally over, you make the transition at WrestleMania. That's my looking at it. It doesn't get any bigger."

Scurll like girl. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit The Jim Ross Report with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: The Jim Ross Report