NJPW Star Headed To ROH Taping, Kenny Omega And Kota Ibushi Continue Training, Tetsuya Naito In 2013

- Above is Tetsuya Naito vs. Masato Tanaka at NJPW Destruction in 2013. Naito won the G1 Climax for the first time earlier that year and put the rights to his title opportunity up for grabs in this match, while Tanaka put up his NEVER Openweight Championship. Naito would hit stardust press (corkscrew moonsault) to pick up the big victory.

- Ring of Honor's next US show (and TV taping) will be Philadelphia Excellence on August 25 at the 2300 Arena. A few matches have already been announced for the event.

* The Young Bucks and Cody vs. Silas Young and The Bouncers

* Punishment Martinez (c) vs. Aaron Solow (ROH World TV Championship Match)

- ROH announced KUSHIDA will be headed to their Death Before Dishonor TV tapings in Las Vegas on September 29 at the Orleans Arena.

- During the G1 Climax 28 tournament, Kota Ibushi defeated Kenny Omega to move on to the finals where he would lose to Hiroshi Tanahashi. Omega tweeted out that things are fine between them, showing a recent training session. As noted, Omega said he planned on resting up until "All In" on Sptember 1 where he'll take on Pentagon Jr.