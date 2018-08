Join us tonight at 8pm EST for our live Viewing Party.

* The Street Profits defeated The Mighty

* Kairi Sane defeated Aliyah. Sane hit three straight top rope elbow drops before getting the submission win, sending a message to NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler while she was on commentary

* Tyler Bate defeated NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong

* The Velveteen Dream comes out and cuts a promo on EC3. EC3 comes out to confront Dream and ends the segment by hitting him with the One Percenter