UFC Main Event Scrapped, Former UFC Champion Returns In Bellator, James Gallagher

- Bellator will put its version of Conor McGregor live on television this Friday night in the form of James Gallagher. The brash teammate of McGregor under the SBG Ireland banner fights on Paramount Network vs. Ricky Bandejas.

The event features bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell battling Noad Lahat in a featherweight showdown, along with top prospect Logan Storley in action.

- Former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson will return to the cage at Bellator 208 vs. Saad Awad. The bout was first reported by MMAjunkie for the October 13 event live on Paramount Network.

Henderson picked up a submission win over Roger Huerta this past April, snapping a two-fight losing streak and improving to 25-8 overall. The 34-year-old had dropped split decisions to Michael Chandler for the Bellator title and Patricky "Pitbull" Freire coming into the Huerta bout.

Awad enters having won four fights in a row, bumping his career record to 23-9. He has finished both Zach Freeman and Ryan Couture to go along with decision wins over Ryan Quinn and J.J. Ambrose.

Bellator 208 features Fedor Emelianenko vs. Chael Sonnen in one semifinal of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix.

- According to a report by ESPN, the planned main event for an upcoming UFC event in Brazil is now off, as Glover Teixeira suffered an injury. Teixeira was scheduled to meet Jimi Manuwa on September 22, but a shoulder injury will force him out.

Manuwa is coming off back-to-back losses to Volkan Oezdemir and Jan Blachowicz. He made a post on Twitter in regards to the news: