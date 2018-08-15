Cody Rhodes And Nick Aldis Trade Words Before 'All In,' NJPW Star's Insane Transformation, ROH

- Above, Cody Rhodes and Nick Aldis looked to renegotiate the terms of their "All In" deal after Rhodes wasn't able to keep up his end of the bargain by winning the ROH World Championship. Rhodes offered up his "Ring of Honor" ring as collateral for a chance at the title. He then taunted Aldis a bit and told him to stop playing at the penny slots and come play at the high roller table, noting that Aldis won his title by beating a "53 year old history teacher." The two were then separated by the Bullet Club.

- ROH's latest "5 Count" looked at the best title changes in the UK. Starting at number five: The Young Bucks and Adam Page defeating Dalton Castle and The Boys for the ROH World Six-Man Tag Titles (2017), Naruki Doi and Shingo defeating The Briscoes for the ROH Tag Titles (2007), Will Ospreay defeating Bobby Fish for the ROH TV Title (2016), Marty Scurll defeating Will Ospreay for the ROH TV Title (2016), and Bryan Danielson defeating Nigel McGuinnes to unify the ROH World and Pure Titles (2006).

- In the photos below, SHO from Roppongi 3k showed off his amazing physical transformation going from 213 lbs. to 167 lbs. Roppongi 3K are two-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champions.