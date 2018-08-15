Wrestling Veteran Working At The WWE PC, Go-Home WWE NXT Tonight, TJP Knocks Noam Dar (Video)

- As noted, next week's WWE 205 Live will feature the rubber match between Noam Dar and TJP. Above is new video of TJP talking to Kayla Braxton about the match. TJP says it sounds like music when he wrestles but it sounds like a library when Dar is in the ring.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode, the final show before "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" on Saturday:

* The Street Profits vs. The Mighty

* Kairi Sane vs. Aliyah

* Tyler Bate vs. NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong

- Wrestling veteran Lance Storm is at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week to work as a guest trainer.