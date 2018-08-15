Daniel Bryan Talks How Battling WWE Creative Machine Affects His Goals

Daniel Bryan spoke to IGN to discuss his career being the focus of the 2K Showcase mode in WWE 2K19. Below are a couple of highlights:

Wanting to be a wrestler while growing up:

"At some point people grow out of that, and I just never grew out of it. For a long time though, I'd say it but it was just a reflex. Because wrestlers at the time were these really big guys. And then there was this very specific instance that I remember back in 1996. WCW put on this pay-per-view called The Great American Bash. And I saw Dean Malenko vs. Rey Mysterio for the Cruiserweight Championship. And Dean Malenko is 5'6". And Rey Mysterio was 5'3", 135 pounds at the time. At least that's what they listed him as. He could have been lighter. They had the crowd eating out of their hands and they were much smaller than I ever thought a wrestler could be. That's when the world of wrestling was expanding, at least in my mind, and I started getting video tapes from Japan and Mexico and I started understanding what the world of wrestling could be. And it didn't involve having to be 6'6" plus, or 250 pound plus. After that there was no reason why I shouldn't at least try this."

His goals in WWE, butting heads with the WWE creative team:

"So they're not along the lines of 'Okay, time to main event WrestleMania 35!' It's not stuff like that. Creating goals like that are very difficult in WWE and can often leave you disappointed because you don't have control over a lot of things. The one thing I do have control over is my performance. And so I have artistic goals I'm trying to reach and places I'd like to go with my wrestling and my character. And even that sometimes is going up against the creative machine and what they want for you vs. what you want for yourself. That's a constant whirlwind and back-and-forth trade off and whatnot. So I do have those types of goals but they're not main eventing WrestleMania or winning the Rumble or things you don't have any say in."

Bryan also discussed if there could be a 2K Showcase for The Miz, a teacher helping to motivate him to pursue a wrestling career and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.