John Cena's Match For WWE Live Event In Shanghai Revealed, Possible SummerSlam Spoiler

WWE has announced that John Cena will team with Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley to face Baron Corbin, Elias and Jinder Mahal at the WWE live event from Shanghai, China on Saturday, September 1.

In what could be a potential SummerSlam spoiler, WWE has also announced Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns for the live event in Shanghai.

Below is the updated line-up for the live event in Shanghai:

* Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins

* RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak

* John Cena, Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley vs. Elias, Jinder Mahal and Baron Corbin

* The Riott Squad vs. Nia Jax, Natalya and Ember Moon

* The Revival vs. Titus Worldwide

* Appearances by RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team, Bray Wyatt, Bobby Roode, Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Bayley