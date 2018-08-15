Becky Lynch Reveals Her Pick To Win The Mae Young Classic, What Match She Wants At 'Evolution'

Evolution is set to be a monumental night for WWE's Women's Revolution as the first-ever all-female pay-per-view event. Becky Lynch has a couple ideal matches for Evolution, but she has SummerSlam on her calender first.

Lynch will attempt to win Carmella's SmackDown Women's Title at SummerSlam in a triple threat match that also includes Charlotte Flair. She told Planeta Wrestling her desire to win the title in Brooklyn is her primary objective at the moment.

The first-ever SmackDown Women's Champion was asked if she would be interested in participating in a tournament like the Mae Young Classic and she replied that it felt like she had to win a tournament already to earn a title shot at SummerSlam.

"I feel like my life is a tournament, you know?" Lynch said. "I'm constantly just trying to get to the next step, you know what I mean? That's what I felt like I was in just trying to get this opportunity [at SummerSlam].

"It felt like I was in trying to get this opportunity. It felt like a tournament to prove that I was the #1 contender for the championship. A tournament would be great and everything, but I'm interested in that title belt. I'll do whatever it takes to get there. Whether it's a tournament or it's just beating people every week to get my way there, that's what I'm gonna do."

As for who her favorite is to win the 2018 Mae Young Classic, Lynch said Toni Storm has her vote to conquer the tournament this year.

WWE's Four Horsewomen include Flair, Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley. The company also has MMA's Four Horsewomen under contract as well with Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir, and Jessamyn Duke.

Lynch said a fatal four-way match with all four of WWE's Horsewomen at Evolution would be her first pick for a match at the big event. She also discussed another dream match for the event against WWE Hall Of Famer Lita while explaining how the Queen Of Extreme influenced her over the years.

"I wouldn't it being a Four Horsewomen match as in a fatal four-way in some fashion," Lynch said. "Lita is going to be back and I would face her. She's the woman I looked up to when I was a teenager and I said, 'I can be like her, she's like me.'

"[Lita] was a tomboy and she was spunky and she just had that edge to her where I related to her more than anybody else. I always look at that and go, 'if I didn't have a role model like her, would I be where I am now?' It would be pretty cool to get in the ring with her one-on-one."

