Roman Reigns Says Fans That Boo Him Are 'Like Closet Lovers'

Roman Reigns spoke to Yahoo! Sports to promote his match against Brock Lesnar this Sunday at SummerSlam. Below are a couple of highlights:

The fans that boo him:

"I think they're like closet lovers to be honest. You can say whatever you want, but it's how you say it that matters. The way they deliver it, they're more connected to me than their so called 'favorites.' For me to be able to pull on whatever string I pull on, it just goes to show there's a deep rooting there.

"[The crowd reaction] doesn't really matter to me, as long as they're really loud, that's all I really care about. There could be certain moments where they try to hijack shows and all of that, but by the end of the match, they're standing up so I've been blessed. I really do think that if they love to hate you, they still love you."

WWE having Brock Lesnar holding the WWE Universal Championship:

"Business is business. We can't worry about the things that happen in Vince [McMahon]'s or the main people's office. The fact is, if we had a Universal Champion that showed up on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, those live events are probably going to be a lot better. Attendance is going to be better. It's going to be a better and more lucrative situation for business all around.

"I think I speak for everybody who busts their ass on all of those days, that yeah, we want to make more money, fill in more of those seats. I want to take [the WWE universal title] to every single locker room, take it out of my gear bag and make all the guys see it and want it. That's what's going to make us better. We have to compete within ourselves. If there's nothing to compete for, if there's not the grandest title, how are we going to get better."

Reigns also discussed The Shield taking WWE by storm, how The Shield was welcomed in WWE, headlining WrestleMania four years in a row and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.