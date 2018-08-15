WrestlingInc.com

Tyson Kidd's New Fitness Brand (Photos, Videos), WWE NXT Teaser For Aleister Black, SmackDown Top 10

By Marc Middleton | August 15, 2018

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Columbia.

- Tonight's "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" go-home edition of WWE NXT will also feature an update on who attacked Aleister Black. As noted, Black recently suffered a groin injury and was pulled from the Takeover main event, which turned it from a Triple Threat to a Last Man Standing match between Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. WWE posted the following teaser for the Black storyline and tonight's show:

Who was responsible for the beatdown of Aleister Black?

Aleister Black is found unconscious in the parking lot: WWE.com Exclusive, Aug. 8, 201801:29
Following the unfortunate and unsettling ambush on Aleister Black last week, one question now looms large over WWE NXT: Who's responsible for taking out The Dutch Destroyer?

Multiple videos from that night show a bevy of Superstars near where Black was found laid out and unconscious, leaving it anyone's guess who was the true assailant. Will we get any answers as to who was behind the attack and what their motives were? Tune in to WWE NXT tonight to find out!

- WWE Producer Tyson Kidd recently launched his Workhorse Fitness brand. You can see some of their posts below, including endorsements from various wrestlers:









