Tyson Kidd's New Fitness Brand (Photos, Videos), WWE NXT Teaser For Aleister Black, SmackDown Top 10

- Tonight's "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" go-home edition of WWE NXT will also feature an update on who attacked Aleister Black. As noted, Black recently suffered a groin injury and was pulled from the Takeover main event, which turned it from a Triple Threat to a Last Man Standing match between Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. WWE posted the following teaser for the Black storyline and tonight's show:

Who was responsible for the beatdown of Aleister Black? Aleister Black is found unconscious in the parking lot: WWE.com Exclusive, Aug. 8, 201801:29

Following the unfortunate and unsettling ambush on Aleister Black last week, one question now looms large over WWE NXT: Who's responsible for taking out The Dutch Destroyer? Multiple videos from that night show a bevy of Superstars near where Black was found laid out and unconscious, leaving it anyone's guess who was the true assailant. Will we get any answers as to who was behind the attack and what their motives were? Tune in to WWE NXT tonight to find out!

- WWE Producer Tyson Kidd recently launched his Workhorse Fitness brand. You can see some of their posts below, including endorsements from various wrestlers:

Never let Monday control you, it's time to own our Monday's!!@WorkHorseFit provides what you need to kickstart your day ?? ???? pic.twitter.com/FpthF0R6GL — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) August 6, 2018

Guys, @WorkHorseFit's FEROCITY pre-workout made me run through a wall at the gym. ???????



Ok, not really.



But I WANTED to. GREAT product! pic.twitter.com/Mt5Y32b6Ox — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) August 11, 2018

People, #Ferocity from @WorkHorseFit is second to NONE! After all the years of lifting and trying various pre-workout supplements, it's nice to finally settle on one. No matter what your fitness level is, give it a shot...You'll be happy you did ???? Thank you @TJWilson #ItsA10 pic.twitter.com/9hnQC7pfPn — TEN! TEN! TEN! (@WWEDillinger) August 11, 2018

Just finished using @WorkHorseFit pre and post workout drinks! Thx to @TJWilson the drinks worked great and tasted great too! ???? ?? ?? ??? ?? ?? ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/DlkfjswLYu — Davey Boy Smith Jr. (@DBSmithjr) August 7, 2018

guys. @TJWilson is my close friend so no matter what id support him, but on that same note I'd tell him if he made a crap product. He definitely did not. @WorkHorseFit preworkout is for real. One of the best workouts I've had in a long time. Tastes great and works. Give it a try — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) August 7, 2018