Triple H NXT Call: FOX Deal Affecting NXT, Neville, Changing How MYC Is Released, SD! To Fridays

As noted, Triple H took part in a media call today to promote this Sunday's NXT Takeover card in Brooklyn.

* Triple H was asked about Aleister Black's injury and if there was any consideration of adding someone else to the match, or changing the card. HHH said everything went back to the table. They went through all the options and felt Ciampa vs. Gargano was the best option given their history.

Triple H was asked about talent being moved to the main roster after #SummerSlam and how he feels about the current NXT roster. HHH said it would be hard to complain about the current roster, noting how stacked it is with all the talent not on the #TakeoverBrooklyn card — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) August 15, 2018

* Triple H was asked if NXT might become part of the Superstar Shakeup. HHH said it kinda is, because NXT talent is drafted to the main roster. He noted that 80% of the main roster has come from from NXT. Wouldn't be a stretch to have main roster talent go to NXT

*On if there will be changes to NXT with the FOX deal, he doesn't know, they'll see where they are next year. Right now the WWE Network is a good home for it, but who knows.

On #WWE PPVs going longer, HHH was asked if #Takeover shows will go longer to 3 hours+ with more matches. HHH said he's not concerned about the length of the show, but the right card and telling the right stories and satisfying the audience. #TakeoverBrooklyn — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) August 15, 2018

* He was asked about the challenge of having so much talent in NXT with only a one hour show. Triple H said that's a good problem to have and it works the way it is. He'd rather have too much talent and spread them out than overexpose talent.

* Triple H was asked if he sees NXT UK being its own entity, or having crossover with NXT. He sees it being its own thing with "a little bit of a criss cross."

* HHH was asked about Neville, noting he'd be a good fit for NXT UK. HHH said he doesn't know what's going on, but he would be a great fit. He praised the work Neville did in NXT and 205 Live. Time will see where that ends up.

Caller says he's burnt out by the content on the main roster & is only concerned about #TakeoverBrooklyn this weekend. Triple H was asked if he could take the #NXT approach to the main roster. HHH said everyone has opinions, he's happy he likes NXT, but everyone has diff tastes — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) August 15, 2018

* He was asked about NXT doing a tour in Germany. Said it comes down to logistics and time, and he would love to bring the brand over there.

Triple H says some announcements coming in weeks on NXT UK and how people can see it. Says they are still deciding between two options. Puts over the talent and the episodes already shot and promises it will be worth the wait. — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) August 15, 2018

On possibility of outside groups like New Japan and NXT one night special: Says talent is talent & open to working with any type of talent and it's just a matter of if it can be worked out. But is always open to working with any talent and giving the fans something spectacular. — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) August 15, 2018

* Triple H was asked about hypothetically doing two one-hour NXT shows per week with the amount of talent they have, with one on FS1. He joked that he might be getting setup for a "nifty payday." He is looking at it with fresh eyes and never says never, but he likes it at one-hour right now.

* Regarding the travel schedule will be changing with SmackDown moving to Fridays, Triple H says it changes everything. They are in the process of figuring it out and they "have a lot of planning to do." It will in some ways fundamentally change their biz, but it's a wonderful opportunity.

* There's no injury update on Aleister Black. About Tegan Nox, Triple H feels terrible for her and says that it was "heartbreaking." Hinted that Tegan was supposed to win that match. She is as positive as can be and is focused on coming back. He noted that Tegan will be out for awhile, but will come back better than ever.

* Triple H was asked about Tyler Bate and Trent Seven and if their Takeover: Brooklyn match can live up to their last. HHH said they won't be satisfied with the match being "as good" as the last and want it to be better.

HHH noted that every match at #TakeoverBrooklyn has the potential to steal the show — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) August 15, 2018

HHH was asked about the Four Horsewomen coming together in #NXT. He said anything's a possibility and we'll see where it goes. He said @jessamynduke and @MarinaShafir are like sponges with the business #TakeoverBrooklyn — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) August 15, 2018

* He was asked about WWE not releasing the Mae Young Classic all at once this year and doing it weekly. He said they experimented last year and it didn't perform as well immediately as they would have hoped. Their team broke down the analytics for and figured out the schedule. He noted that NXT is a great lead-in for the show.

That was it for the call!