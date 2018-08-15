Sean Waltman Talks Colt Cabana Suing CM Punk

On the latest episode of XPac 12360, Sean Waltman discussed the passing of Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, as well as Colt Cabana suing CM Punk for over $1 million or ROH selling out Madison Square Garden. You can watch the episode in the video above or download the podcast version on iTunes, they sent us these highlights:

The passing of Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart:

"You know how he was in his promos and backstage interviews and how how he was always giggling? That's kinda how he always was. I had a lot of fun with Jim. My first exposure to Jim Neidhart [was] I grew up in in Championship Wrestling from the Florida territory in Tampa. He was a character right from the start. I reached out to different family members but I consider myself pretty close to Bret [Hart]. I just sent him my love, and Bret said, 'Thanks Sean, means a lot, really miss him, we were best of friends always, never had a harsh word between us.'"

Colt Cabana suing CM Punk:

"It's worse than [being] at each other's throat. When you say good friends, that's an understatement. Punk used to live in Colt's studio apartment with him. The whole thing is over money right? It's really sad, especially when you know the two people and you're fond of both of them,which I am. [CM] Punk, he can be unlikable, he has that quality, but I like him. Part of why I like him is because he's unlikable. (laughs)"





ROH selling out Madison Square Garden:

"I've been trying to tell people there is a wrestling boom going on and people want to argue with me non-stop. The people that are doing business didn't realize there are other viable people to do business with besides WWE. But then when you hear, 'They just sold out the UIC Pavilion - whatever it's called now in Chicago in thirty minutes- OMG!' That's huge and then word spreads and now people want to get involved with wrestling more. I mean just because of that, because they know it's hard to get in bed with WWE."