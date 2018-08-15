WWE Hires Longtime Impact Wrestling Producer

WWE recently hired James Long, who previously worked as the Head Coordinating Producer & Video Editor for Impact Wrestling.

Long was hired specifically to work the WWE NXT brand, according to PWInsider. He has been working out of Orlando for several weeks now.

Long previously worked the indie wrestling scene as Paredyse, appearing for OVW and House of Hardcore, among others. He had been working for Impact since July 2014 and was intimately involved in a lot of the Broken Hardys content with Jeremy Borash, who also works with NXT now.

Long also served as lead producer and production coordinator for all taped & live vignettes and promos for Impact. He also managed multiple production teams at TV tapings and and was involved in everything related to Impact's production, including graphics, video packages, creative and more.