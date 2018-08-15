Renee Young Wants To Commentate More, Talks Her Opinion Changing Of Michael Cole And Corey Graves

Renee Young made history as the first woman to commentate during an entire episode of Monday Night Raw. The Talking Smack host recently called into Busted Open Radio where she expressed not only a desire to commentate again, but she also realized so much more about the craft since her days on NXT's commentary team.

After Young last appeared as a commentator for NXT in April 2014, her spot on the Raw announce table was a big step for the 33-year-old. She hopes to become a more frequent member of the announce team as she said "it just felt right" being in the moment alongside Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

"I can't believe that I survived that and it happened," Young said. "My brain has not shut off since."

Busted Open co-host Mark Henry said WWE might have to add a microphone to the Raw commentary table.

"I hope so!" Young replied. "Oh my gosh, I would be so happy if that was the case.

"All I could think of afterward, and not even afterward -- like during -- you know like when you're in the process of something happening and you don't get to absorb it all? I mean I guess during a three-hour show you do get a moment to absorb it, but all I could think was, 'man I want to keep doing this.'

"It felt like so much fun, it just felt right. It felt right to me, and I loved that. It was great."

Young credited her experience in NXT and other assignments to how poised she was on camera. The Canadian sports broadcaster hosts kickoff show panels before WWE's pay-per-view events, but nothing could compare to calling the action live on a Monday night.

"Definitely having reps under my belt of doing the kickoff shows and pre-show and post shows I think I did have such a better grasp now from when I did commentary years ago in NXT when I was so new working in this company," Young continued.

"I really didn't know what I was doing. Where now I've been able to get in more reps in at the booth in the Performance Center and the kickoff shows and everything I just have a better idea this time around on keeping my voice down and trying not to get too geeked out about the whole thing."

Young had a much different work environment on Monday night. She said it was hard and continued to discuss how her respect for Michael Cole and Corey Graves has grown after spending one night on the commentary table watching them work.

"I've always been able to understand how great Corey Graves is," Young revealed, "because I know him so well and I've his sort of journey to get to where he's at. But, the respect I have for what Michael Cole does is on another level right now.

"That guy is the best of the best. I just finished calling 32 matches with him at the Mae Young Classic and watching that guy's process is unbelievable. He is just the best so I knew I was in such great hands with Cole and Graves. I mean I just have the utmost respect for what those two do.

If you use any portion of the quotes in this article please credit Busted Open Radio with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription