This Week's Miz & Mrs. Draws Lowest Viewership Of The Season

Tuesday's post-SmackDown episode of WWE's Miz & Mrs. on the USA Network drew 1.162 million viewers and ranked #3 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

This is down from last week's show, which drew 1.225 million viewers and ranked #3 for the night. This is also the lowest viewership for the series since the premiere one month ago. The episode featured the birth of The Miz and Maryse's daughter, Monroe Sky.

The SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE SmackDown, which served as the Miz & Mrs. lead-in, drew 2.189 million viewers and ranked #1 in the 18-49 demographic.

Hannity topped the night in viewership on cable with 2.916 million.

Below is our Miz & Mrs. Season 1 Viewership Tracker:

Episode 1: 1.473 million viewers

Episode 2: 1.303 million viewers

Episode 3: 1.225 million viewers

Episode 4: 1.162 million viewers

