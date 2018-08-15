Former WWE Champion Ready To Return To The Company

The Big Show says that he's ready to return to action. The former WWE Champion hasn't wrestled since losing a steel cage match against Braun Strowman in September of 2017. The match was designed to write Big Show off of television to undergo right hip surgery.

Big Show told ESPN this week at a charity event at the Hackensack Meridian Health Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital in Hackensack, New Jersey that he hopes to be back in the ring as early as SummerSlam this Sunday.

"Hopefully within the next couple of weeks, I will be back in the ring," Big Show said. "That's the main goal. I'm actually going to try and get cleared Sunday, by [WWE's] doctors; moving around the ring a little bit. I could be back as soon as the Monday Night Raw after SummerSlam, if they have something for me.

"Just because I'm healthy, doesn't mean our creative team is healthy for me yet."

Big Show had been hoping to return to action earlier this year, however complications from his surgery delayed his return to WWE. He was advertised for last April's Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, but had reportedly re-injured himself before the event.