WWE Stars Respond To Dave Meltzer Comment About Peyton Royce's Looks, AJ Styles Diary, WWE Stock

- Cameras are following around WWE Champion AJ Styles this week in Brooklyn for a SummerSlam Diary video series. Above is the first entry with Styles arriving in New York City and looking ahead to his big week.

- WWE stock was down 0.87% today, closing at $77.82 per share. Today's high was $78.66 and the low was $76.75.

- Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is getting some heat from fans on Twitter today after a user uploaded a snippet of audio from the August 9 edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer and co-host Bryan Alvarez discussed The IIconics, specifically Peyton Royce's look. It appears Meltzer's line about Royce's "transformation" is a reference to the breast enhancements she reportedly had done several months ago. The audio snippet can be seen below, along with comments from Royce, Billie Kay, MVP, Charlotte Flair, Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, plus an apology from Meltzer. The text from the snippet posted reads like this:

Meltzer: I thought they had a cool act in NXT and on the main roster I don't get a thing out of them. I don't think their promos are particularly good, their wrestling isn't good. I think they even like... I think Peyton Royce's transformation to look more attractive... I don't know, I don't want to say. But I don't think that... Alvarez: That they were more attractive in NXT? Meltzer: I thought so, yes. To me, yes. I would say so. But that's neither here nor there. Alvarez: No one's saying she's unattractive, by the way, everybody. Meltzer: I know, no s--t. Yeah, I didn't say it at all. But she doesn't stand out to me... when she was in NXT she did... she was a lot lighter.

Is this normal stuff for a journalist to be talking about? Ever?

"She was more attractive in NXT" "She was a lot lighter." pic.twitter.com/URfefHaFDu — Danny (@dajosc11) August 9, 2018

So what would you have me do Dave... starve myself? ?????? This is how nightmares for young women start. The females in your life must be proud. https://t.co/8MNpZNsR7m — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) August 15, 2018

I'd like to apologize to you. You are an exceedingly attractive woman. I do realize the lengths and pressures on women in the entertainment world to maintain unnatural looks at times and am glad you pointed this out. https://t.co/qkgOrpVQOX — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 15, 2018

I'm sorry. But this makes me sick. https://t.co/2khtHFgH1A — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) August 15, 2018

@PeytonRoyceWWE you are smart, beautiful, funny, caring, talented and so much more..... ?????????? love you woman — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) August 15, 2018

Get him gurl! You are beautiful inside and out and always have been!!! Can't believe that was even a topic of conversation. #IICONIC pic.twitter.com/iITzzIxPVz — Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) August 15, 2018

If I may offer you some advice, f--k THEM!!! The worthless critics who contribute nothing to our industry are given too much power by acknowledging them. SHINE ON YOU CRAZY DIAMOND!

????@PeytonRoyceWWE — MVP (@The305MVP) August 15, 2018

There's a way to genuinely apologize to someone and then there's a way to pass the buck trying to redirect blame because you got called out. Own up to your words. YOU'RE the one who said them. — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) August 15, 2018

You're extremely talented and beautiful inside and out!! We all know it! ?? — TENILLE DASHWOOD (@TenilleDashwood) August 15, 2018