WrestlingInc.com

WWE Stars Respond To Dave Meltzer Comment About Peyton Royce's Looks, AJ Styles Diary, WWE Stock

By Marc Middleton | August 15, 2018

- Cameras are following around WWE Champion AJ Styles this week in Brooklyn for a SummerSlam Diary video series. Above is the first entry with Styles arriving in New York City and looking ahead to his big week.

- WWE stock was down 0.87% today, closing at $77.82 per share. Today's high was $78.66 and the low was $76.75.

Peyton Royce On Being Inspired By Eddie Guerrero, Training With Lance Storm, Her NXT Run
See Also
Peyton Royce On Being Inspired By Eddie Guerrero, Training With Lance Storm, Her NXT Run

- Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is getting some heat from fans on Twitter today after a user uploaded a snippet of audio from the August 9 edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer and co-host Bryan Alvarez discussed The IIconics, specifically Peyton Royce's look. It appears Meltzer's line about Royce's "transformation" is a reference to the breast enhancements she reportedly had done several months ago. The audio snippet can be seen below, along with comments from Royce, Billie Kay, MVP, Charlotte Flair, Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, plus an apology from Meltzer. The text from the snippet posted reads like this:

Meltzer: I thought they had a cool act in NXT and on the main roster I don't get a thing out of them. I don't think their promos are particularly good, their wrestling isn't good. I think they even like... I think Peyton Royce's transformation to look more attractive... I don't know, I don't want to say. But I don't think that...

Alvarez: That they were more attractive in NXT?

Meltzer: I thought so, yes. To me, yes. I would say so. But that's neither here nor there.

Alvarez: No one's saying she's unattractive, by the way, everybody.

Meltzer: I know, no s--t. Yeah, I didn't say it at all. But she doesn't stand out to me... when she was in NXT she did... she was a lot lighter.













Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE SummerSlam Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top