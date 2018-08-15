WWE NXT Live Coverage: Kairi Sane Vs. Aliyah, Tyler Bate Takes On Roderick Strong, Velveteen Dream

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE NXT beginning at 8pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Tonight show features: Tyler Bate vs. Roderick Strong, The Street Profits vs. The Mighty, and Aliyah taking on Kairi Sane. Also, Velveteen Dream has some final words for EC3, and more on who took out Aleister Black in the NXT parking lot.