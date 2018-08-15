WrestlingInc.com

WWE Provides Update On Sin Cara's Injury And Status

By Marc Middleton | August 15, 2018

WWE has confirmed that Sin Cara underwent surgery on his right knee on Tuesday night. As noted, Cara had Dr. Jeffrey Dugas operate on the knee. The surgery took place at the Andrew Sport Medicine & Orthopedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama.

WWE reports that Cara sensed something wrong with his knee this past weekend and had it evaluated by doctors. The checkup found scar tissue that was hindering the performance of Cara's joint, and it was surgically removed.

There is no timetable for Cara's return to the ring, according to WWE, but we will keep you updated on his status. Cara last wrestled at the WWE live event on August 5 in Albany, Georgia - a win over Aiden English.

The SmackDown Superstar also missed some ring time earlier this summer with a shoulder injury.

Cara was doing physical therapy less than 24 hours after surgery, as seen in this new Twitter photo:


For those who missed it, below is the post-surgery photo with Dr. Dugas:


