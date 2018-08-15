WWE NXT Takeover Pre-show Panel Revealed, Ricochet Vs. Adam Cole Promo, HHH Reveals Takeover Themes

- Above is a new video promo for Saturday's "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" match between Ricochet and WWE NXT North American Champion Adam Cole.

- Saturday's Takeover pre-show panel will feature Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee, as well as special guest appearances by NXT Superstars at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. As noted, this Takeover pre-show will begin one hour earlier than usual, at 6pm EST. The pre-show will air on the WWE Network, the WWE website, the WWE App, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Google Plus.

The Takeover main show will begin at 7pm EST. The WWE Network schedule currently has the big event ending at 9:30pm.

- Triple H tweeted the following on the theme songs for Saturday's big event in Brooklyn - "Blood/Water" by Grandson and "Made In America" by The Fever 333.