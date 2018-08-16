Brock Lesnar 'Protege' Fights Friday In Bellator, UFC Fighter Assaulted, Conor McGregor

- Logan Storley spent some of his teenage years watching Brock Lesnar up close. Now, Storley hopes to follow in his footsteps in MMA as he'll face A.J. Matthews Friday night at Bellator 204 on Friday night.

Storley, who is 8-0 overall and 3-0 in Bellator, is now 25 years old. He told MMAjunkie that he sparred with Tony Ferguson, watched Randy Couture train and worked with Lesnar between 15 and 17 years old.

"I got to see a lot of things as a kid spending time with Brock," Storley said. "It's probably helped push me here."

Storley won his first state wrestling title when he was 12, continuing his career on the mats through college. He even competed at Minnesota, just like Lesnar.

- According to a report by MMA Fighting, the husband of UFC fighter Andrea Lee will soon be hit with an arrest warrant on false imprisonment and domestic violence battery. The incident in question happened Aug. 4-5, as officers were called to the scene.

The police report states that two people who were legally married with one child together were involved in a domestic incident. Lee sustained a minor injury in the attack and the report states that a weapon was used.

Lee's husband, Donny Aaron, came under fire when photos of his Nazi tattoos came to become public knowledge. He is an ex-cop, a former Muay Thai fighter and a current MMA coach.

- Paulie Malignaggi took offense to a post made on social media recently that showed when he was "knocked down" by Conor McGregor. Malignaggi went on SiriusXM Boxing to say he believes McGregor will "look for a way out" of his October fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"The fact is he's gonna look for a way out of that fight too," he said. "The guy has (no balls) so he tries to play it up in other ways so he covers up the fact that he has no balls."