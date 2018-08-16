Farrah Abraham could be a heat magnet in the professional wrestling business. Few reality television stars have triggered fan disdain like Abraham as she continued through her career as a Teen Mom. Following her firing from the popular MTV reality show, Abraham is looking at branching out into other venues including professional wrestling.

Farbod Esnaashari from ESPN recently spoke to the former Teen Mom star where she revealed that she didn't know who her favorite current WWE Superstar is. Abraham said that she needs to get into WWE and liven them up thanks to her professional wrestling training that she is going through for a possible upcoming role.

"I don't know who my favorite is," Abraham said when asked who her favorite WWE Superstar is. "I think I need to get back in there and liven up WWE. I might have a wrestling role in an upcoming film so I'm getting some practice in and then maybe go some pro with it.

"So in-between my celebrity boxing training, I'm also doing wrestling training so I'm sore just sitting here."

Abraham said she has a couple coaches between Los Angeles and Austin, Texas as she works on her professional wrestling training, but she didn't want to namedrop her trainers because she's "not a pro yet." She seems to be learning the basics and commented on executing a back bump, she was also hopeful that she would one day be a professional wrestler.

"I have to say just falling backwards and catching yourself and keeping your chin forward close to your chest -- that is something you gotta learn."

