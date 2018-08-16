WrestlingInc.com

Title Match For Pre-WWE NXT Takeover Tapings, Last Man Standing Match Promo, EC3 - Velveteen Dream

By Marc Middleton | August 16, 2018

- Above is a new promo for the Last Man Standing match between Johnny Gargano and WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa at Saturday's "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" event.

- Zack Gibson vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne has been announced for next Wednesday's NXT episode. The match will be taped before Takeover hits the air in Brooklyn on Saturday.

Pete Dunne On Which WWE Stars He'd Like To Face, The Responsibility Of Representing UK Wrestlers
- EC3 tweeted the following on his Takeover match with The Velveteen Dream after last night's go-home episode:


