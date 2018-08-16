Title Match For Pre-WWE NXT Takeover Tapings, Last Man Standing Match Promo, EC3 - Velveteen Dream

- Above is a new promo for the Last Man Standing match between Johnny Gargano and WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa at Saturday's "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" event.
- Zack Gibson vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne has been announced for next Wednesday's NXT episode. The match will be taped before Takeover hits the air in Brooklyn on Saturday.
- EC3 tweeted the following on his Takeover match with The Velveteen Dream after last night's go-home episode:
"The Purple Rainmaker" vs. "NXT's Golden God."— ecIII (@therealec3) August 16, 2018
"The One" vs. "The Top One Percent."
A "Velveteen Dream" vs. A "Man-Tanned Nightmare."
Sweet little VD vs EC3.
