Live WWE Now Episodes For SummerSlam Week (Video), How Old Is Cedric Alexander Today?, Maryse's Mom

- Above is a Miz & Mrs. bonus clip from this week with The Miz questioning why Maryse is buying a new purse for Marjo.
- WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander turns 29 years old today. Today would have been the 72nd birthday for wrestling legend Dick Murdoch and the 89th birthday for WWE Hall of Famer Fritz Von Erich.
- Cathy Kelley is hosting several live WWE Now episodes during SummerSlam week. Below is the first interview, featuring SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella, and the schedule for the week:
WWE Now will give you an exclusive look at SummerSlam Week in New York City, with live interviews featuring top Superstars from Raw, SmackDown LIVE and NXT.
The shows, hosted by Cathy Kelley, will stream live on WWE's official Facebook and Twitter pages and YouTube channel, every day at 11 a.m. ET and 4 p.m. ET, starting Thursday. The live streams will offer an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at how the Superstars of Raw, SmackDown LIVE and NXT are preparing for The Biggest Event of the Summer and NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4.
Schedule (subject to change)
Carmella previews her match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair — Thursday, 11 a.m. ET
Elias takes in the sights of SummerSlam Week — Thursday, 4 p.m. ET
Sasha Banks talks about the Women's Evolution and Charlotte Flair visits Broadway — Friday, 11 a.m.
Braun Strowman talks about his SummerSlam Match against Kevin Owens — Friday, 4 p.m. ET
The Miz previews his showdown against Daniel Bryan — Saturday, 11 a.m. ET
Undisputed ERA preview NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 — Saturday, 4 p.m. ET
Dolph Ziggler previews his Intercontinental Championship defense — Sunday, 11 a.m. ET