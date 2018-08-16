Live WWE Now Episodes For SummerSlam Week (Video), How Old Is Cedric Alexander Today?, Maryse's Mom

- Above is a Miz & Mrs. bonus clip from this week with The Miz questioning why Maryse is buying a new purse for Marjo.

- WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander turns 29 years old today. Today would have been the 72nd birthday for wrestling legend Dick Murdoch and the 89th birthday for WWE Hall of Famer Fritz Von Erich.

- Cathy Kelley is hosting several live WWE Now episodes during SummerSlam week. Below is the first interview, featuring SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella, and the schedule for the week: