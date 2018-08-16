Chris Jericho Starring In Horror Movie (Photo), KUSHIDA Returning To ROH, 'All In' Announcement, MLW

- Brian Cage has been announced for the "Over Budget Battle Royale" at "All In" on September 1st.

- ROH announced that KUSHIDA will return to the promotion at the Death Before Dishonor TV taping in Las Vegas on September 29th. His opponent for the show has not yet been announced. You can purchase tickets for the taping here.

- Pentagon Jr. (w/ Konnan) vs. LA Park in a "Mexican Massacre Match" has been signed for MLW WAR GAMES at Fort Lauderdale's War Memorial Auditorium on September 6th. The super card will also feature a FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS. You can purchase tickets now at MLWgo.com starting at just $10.

- Director Kevin Smith revealed on Instagram that Chris Jericho has a role in his upcoming horror anthology, Killroy Was Here. Smith also noted that Jericho operated the camera in his scene. Smith said that Jericho "not only crushes his character and dialogue but shoots a damn spooky scene as well!"

You can check out Smith's post below:

Presenting The Gator Chaser - a nasty-ass South Florida streamer played by @chrisjerichofozzy! I've been shooting a horror anthology called #KillroyWasHere with the kids of @ringlingcollege, @digitalcaviar and #semkhorproductions for about a year now. Over the course of three trips to #sarasota, we've been making a modern-day #creepshow kinda flick with 70% of the crew being students so filled with raw talent, their pure passion for film and ability to find fixes to production problems makes up for any deficit of experience. Every crew member wears multiple hats on a low budget film - so last night when Jericho got to set, I asked the master podcaster and #wwe icon to not only act but also operate the camera for himself in his scene as well! When presented with this info, did the Fozzy frontman show trepidation? No way: homey goes with the flow and not only CRUSHES his character and dialogue but shoots a damn spooky scene as well! That's the kind of actor or actress you need on an indie film: a partner who'll not only carry their end of the bargain but also help elevate the entire production as well! And even when this pic was taken at 4 in the morning, Chris was all energetic - and mind you, he just got back from Europe the night before. I've been wanting to work with the man since we guested on each other's podcasts and I was delighted to discover an actor I'll cast forever now! Because film IS Jericho! #KevinSmith #chrisjericho #talkisjericho #fozzy #florida #indiefilm #ringlingcollege #digitalcaviar