WWE Remembers Aretha Franklin, Indie Stars Work WWE SmackDown And 205 Live, WWE Marquee Matches

- Above is a preview for tonight's WWE Marquee Matches episode on the WWE Network, looking at Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle from SummerSlam 2003.

- The three indie wrestlers who worked as The Triple Threat for the handicap squash with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers on Tuesday's show were local talents Brad Attitude, Matt Lynch and ChrisifiX.

The indie wrestler who lost to Hideo Itami on this week's WWE 205 Live episode was local talent Tracer X, who used the name Trent Newman.

- WWE remembered Aretha Franklin today after she passed away at the age of 76. Franklin sang "America The Beautiful" at WrestleMania 3 and WrestleMania 23. Below is WWE's statement on her passing:

Aretha Franklin passes away WWE is saddened to learn that legendary singer and songwriter Aretha Franklin has passed away. The multi-time Grammy Award winner performed a rousing rendition of "America the Beautiful" at WrestleMania III and again at WrestleMania 23. WWE extends its condolences to her family, friends and fans.