Big Cass To Give First Post-WWE Comments And Sign Deal, Aleister Black Surveillance Video, Live Q&A

- Above is new video of Kayla Braxton revealing surveillance video of Aleister Black being attacked in the parking lot after last week's WWE NXT episode. Black is currently recovering from a groin injury but the attack is the storyline reason why he was pulled from Saturday's "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" main event, forcing him to be removed from Johnny Gargano vs. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, which is now a Last Man Standing match. The video does not show who attacked Black but it does include another look at how hectic the scene was.

- Championship Wrestling League has announced that former WWE Superstar Big Cass will be signing a full contract at their event at the Sports Dome in Brighton, Michigan on Saturday, September 29. Cass will also be given an open mic that night for his first public comments since being released by WWE back on June 19. CWL is a new Michigan indie promotion that is planning to run every Saturday night beginning September 29. Matt Striker will be doing commentary while stars such as MVP, Zach Gowen and Brian Pillman Jr. will be making weekly appearances.

It was reported earlier this month that Cass would be using the "Big Cazz" name on the indies because WWE owns the rights to his original name. CWL's announcement noted the following on his name: 'He must be referred to at this time as "Former WWE Superstar Big Cass'."

- Charly Caruso will be hosting a live Q&A with Sasha Banks and Sheamus on Friday at 10:30am EST via the Cricket Wirless Facebook channel. Details are in the tweet below: