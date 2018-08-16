Samoa Joe Reveals Which WWE Producer Was One Of His Big Influences

Samoa Joe was interviewed by Vulture Hound to promote his match against WWE Champion AJ Styles at SummerSlam this Sunday. Below are a couple of highlights:

His early influences:

"I think a guy, especially after I really started in the business was [WWE RAW producer] Arn Anderson. He had a real good technical acumen, great timing, incredibly explosive, and was able to kind of project an air about himself despite his stature. He seemed like he was ten feet tall.

"Bouncing back and forth, I caught a little bit of UWFI and I remember early Takada matches and seeing kind of the more shoot style of professional wrestling. It was a very mixed bag."

The independent scene flourishing:

"I hope it's a sustained strength. I've thought of the independents as a stable industry for a little over two decades, and that's because I stably worked in it, so I've understood it that way. I'm hoping that these companies are looking towards the future and also including their talent in their future plans. You know, understanding the value of them and taking care of them accordingly. I get people all the time that say, 'Ah well, they're an independent, they can't afford to take care of the guys at this time.' But at the same time, you should still be making your best effort, because it's those gentlemen that step through those ropes every night who created this industry with their efforts and their abilities. They're the reason why you see this big flourishing, thriving independent scene. Around the world, in the UK, United States, Canada, Mexico…it's a great thing to see, and I just hope that they manage this wave accordingly and they get something that's lasting."

His all-time favorite promo guys:

"I like promo guys for, I'm sure like a lot of people, a lot of different reasons. Obviously, when it came to eliciting a reaction from an audience, especially at the time, I think Ric Flair is the guy who is constantly up there. Especially when you talk about speaking with passion and being able to convey a ton of emotion with his words and his body language. And you know, there's other guys. I think Mick Foley, Mankind, had a brilliant delivery. Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, he's also got…you know, when people look back and they understand nuanced abilities as far as promos come, he's one of those guys. But the list is long."

Joe also talked about facing AJ Styles this Sunday, how he's evolved over the years and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.