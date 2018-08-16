Roman Reigns Vs. Corey Graves Video, First Ronda Rousey WWE 2K19 Screenshot, Natalya Remembers Dad

- Above is this week's WWE Network Hidden Gem addition, featuring Roman Reigns vs. Corey Graves from a 2011 Florida Championship Wrestling match. FCW was the WWE developmental territory that evolved into WWE NXT.

- Natalya pays tribute to her father, Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, in her latest Calgary Sun column, now online at this link. The Anvil passed away at the age of 63 following a fall at his home on Monday. Natalya ended the blog with the following:

My dad was also charming. My mom, Ellie, held him on a pedestal their entire marriage and he was always surrounded by unconditional love. That's what you get in a household of three daughters and the most amazing wife one could ever ask for. I have been struggling, trying to figure out the best way to say goodbye to my dad, but I've realized that I'm not going to say goodbye because he'll be with us forever. And I'm going to work on those dropkicks and aim as high as I can. We'll love you forever, Daddy. Thank you for being you. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to a cause that's close to my heart and my dad's, thewomensalzheimers movement.org. Daddy, I promise to keep your memory alive and continue to pay it forward.

- Below is the first screenshot of Ronda Rousey in the WWE 2K19 video game, which hits stores worldwide on October 5. Rousey and Rey Mysterio are the bonus Superstars this year.