Ronda Rousey Says She Has New Moves She Hasn't Been Able To Use Yet, Changes Timeline For WWE Career

Ronda Rousey recently spoke with ESPN and reiterated how she still wants to start a family but the timeline may change because she's really loving her time with WWE.

Rousey stated back in January that he had a "set timeline" to her WWE commitment because she and husband Travis Browne wanted to have kids. However, she's enjoying her WWE career so much that she's now re-thinking any time limits.

"I love this way more than I ever thought I would. We had a set timeline set, and now we aren't so sure about it because I love it so much. I guess that's the best thing that could've happened, that I would love it so much it would be so hard to stop. I can see why people have a hard time leaving this industry because it's such a joy to be a part of every day."

Rousey also talked about making her WWE video game in the upcoming WWE 2K19 release and said she has a lot of moves in her move-set that she hasn't been able to show yet.

"My [wrestling] move set is kind of still evolving and taking shape, so I'd be really interested in to see what they actually come up with [in 2K19]. There's a bunch of stuff I haven't even been able to show yet, that I've been keeping in my back pocket."

Source: ESPN