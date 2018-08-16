WrestlingInc.com

Samoa Joe Vs. Tommy Dreamer Rare Video, WWE SummerSlam Week Updates (Photos, Videos), WWE Stock

By Marc Middleton | August 16, 2018

- Above is another WWE Network Hidden Gem addition for this week, featuring Samoa Joe vs. Tommy Dreamer in 2001 with Joe's UPW Heavyweight Title on the line.

- WWE stock was up 1.53% today, closing at $79.01 per share. Today's high was $79.40 and the low was $77.70.

- SummerSlam Week rolls on in the New York City area with various events being held. SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella, WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Lashley will be at the New York Stock Exchange on Friday to ring the Closing Bell. There will also be a "Be a STAR" anti-bullying rally on Friday at the Boys & Girls Club of Kips Bay with Stephanie McMahon, Charly Caruso, Nia Jax, Titus O'Neil and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler. The third annual Hire Heroes USA Veteran Career Panel & Networking Event takes place on Friday morning at NBCUniversal's 30 Rock headquarters with Corey Graves hosting. WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior will also appear, along with Big Show and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry.

Below are photos and videos from the various events that have taken place this week - the O.A.R. concert to benefit Connor's Cure, the Brooklyn Hospital Center visit (with Titus Worldwide, Dana and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss), the UNICEF Kid Power event in Paterson, NJ (with Henry, Big Show, Jax and Ember Moon), WWE's appearance at the New York Yankees batting practice from Yankee Stadium (with Charlotte Flair, Lashley and WWE Champion AJ Styles).


















