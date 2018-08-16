Seth Rollins On Why He Doesn't Want The Rock At WrestleMania, If Roman Reigns Should Turn Heel

Seth Rollins was interviewed by Sports Illustrated to promote Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view. Below are a few highlights:

The rumor that Roman Reigns might face The Rock at WrestleMania:

"I'd like it to be Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins."

If he would want to face The Rock at 'Mania:

"That's cool, too. Don't get me wrong. I love Rocky. I think he's great. Love everything he's done for this business. But my gut, my first instinct, says we don't need him. We don't need him. If we're not the guys who can main event WrestleMania, then how are we ever gonna be The Rock? How are we gonna be Stone Cold Steve Austin? We can't hold onto these guys forever. We just can't. To me, let's do Seth Rollins-Roman Reigns before we do Seth Rollins-The Rock. That's me."

If Reigns should turn heel:

"I don't know. He's in an interesting spot as a character. Until there's something that really feels like, 'OK we should push it one way or the other,' he still gets one of the loudest reactions one way or the other every single night no matter where were at, in whatever town were at. If we're in Paducah, Kent., on a Sunday afternoon and there are a billion kids in the crowd, he's gonna be universally praised and when he hits a spear and they'll go bananas. When he's in Brooklyn, N.Y. at SummerSlam, the place might turn their back and boo him out of the building, but he's still getting a reaction, so I don't know. I don't know what the right answer is, but I'm happy it's not my decision to make."

Rollins also discussed not being upset with Brock Lesnar for having a great deal, Fortnite, Ronda Rousey being impressive so far and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.